BUSINESS rates across Wales will be frozen next year.
The rates will not be the subject of an inflationary increase during 2021/22, a move designed to support around 54,000 ratepayers across Wales, who are not already receiving 100 per cent rates relief.
The Welsh Government says this takes the total amount of savings that businesses have received on their rates bills to more than £90 million, since 2018/19.
Earlier this year, the Welsh Government also announced a rates relief package worth £580m to provide businesses with the support they needed to survive the pandemic.
“We recognise the pressures that businesses are facing,” said finance minister Rebecca Evans.
“We are continuing to explore the support measures we can put in place to help businesses cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the end of the EU transition period.
“The announcement I have made provides businesses with the reassurance that they will not see an increase in their business rates liabilities next year.”