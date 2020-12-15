THE POPULAR festive fundraising event Carols Under the Arch returns this Sunday, albeit in a virtual format.

The Christmas carol service, now in its fifth year, usually sees people come together in Abersychan for a festive evening full of live performances and a service from Pastor John Funnell from Noddfa Church.

This year, however, the service will be streamed online via the Noddfa Church Facebook page from 7pm.

Local schools, including Cwmffrwdoer Primary, Garnteg Primary, Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary and Abersychan Comp will be involved with the service, as will Gwent Brass Band and other local choirs. There will also be a special performance from an Elvis tribute act.

This year, Noddfa Church has partnered with Victory Church in Blaenavon to organise the event. The night will raise money for the Daniel Jones Fund at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind, and a donation link will be provided on the stream on Sunday.

Former Pontypool RFC hooker and Wales international Garin Jenkins will say a few words, as will Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.

"The theme of the event is hope which is what we want to bring into people's homes this Covid Christmas," said Pastor John.

"The event is live streamed, so for your own safety please watch it from the comfort of your own homes.

"This message of hope and love is needed now more than ever before.

"We'd like to thank all of our partners for helping us this year, including councillor Giles Davies, Versatool and Garnteg Partnership."

Additionally, all the children from schools involved have been given a play pack in partnership with Torfaen Play Service and Bron Afon, and there will be a competition to spot the elf throughout the service. Children can write the time they see him, and submit it for a chance to win a £20 book voucher.

The event will also be uploaded to Youtube for those who are unable to watch it live.