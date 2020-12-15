IN a year like no other there will be one more change to our lives in 2020.

The Boxing Day sales will change this year with a number of stores closing their doors on December 26 to allow staff to enjoy a prolonged break over the festive period.

Stores have suffered a huge drop in footfall and trade this year following two national lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally one of the busiest days in retail, shops have decided not to open their stores on Boxing Day with more people expected to do their shopping online.

Asda became the latest retailer to announce it will be closing stores on Boxing Day to allow staff extra time to spend with their families.

Asda’s chief executive, Roger Burnley, said that workers have “all done an incredible job” serving customers and communities in what has been “a challenging year.”

In his message to colleagues, Mr Burnley said, “But it’s also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all.

“As you know, the strict guidelines set out by the government will change between 23rd and 27th December and more households will be able to gather together.

“This is of course our busiest time of year but it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until December 27th.”

Asda is not the only retailer to be closing stores this year having followed in the footsteps of other high street names including Aldi and Home Bargains.

A full list of retailers that have said they will stay closed this Boxing Day can be found below.

Full list of shops to remain closed on Boxing Day.