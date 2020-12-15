A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash near Pontypool this morning.
The incident occurred at around 6.40am and emergency services were called to attend.
As well as the cyclist, one car was involved.
The A4042 was closed northbound as a result, from Lower New Inn towards Pontymoile.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed for a time, but since re-opened at around 8.40am.