A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash near Pontypool this morning.

The incident occurred at around 6.40am and emergency services were called to attend.

As well as the cyclist, one car was involved.

READ MORE:

The A4042 was closed northbound as a result, from Lower New Inn towards Pontymoile.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing.

The road was closed for a time, but since re-opened at around 8.40am.