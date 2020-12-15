THERE have been some positive cases of bird flu in Newport.
Newport City Council posted that wild geese and swans in Newport had tested positive for the ‘highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N5’.
They have also issued some advice to the general public and bird owners.
MORE NEWS:
- The 'very smelly' bird and 'rare sighting' that's appeared in Gwent man's garden
- Mystery surrounds the discovery of a number of dead birds in Gwent river
- New rules for bird keepers in Wales to prevent bird flu outbreak
Anyone who sees a dead bird is asked to not touch it - and if you see a dead or visibly sick bird, particularly swans, geese, ducks, gulls or birds of prey, they should be reported to DEFRA through 03459 335577.
Anyone who keeps birds must now keep them inside, as new rules are in place due to the increased number of cases across both England and Wales. Bird keepers must also follow the strict biosecurity measures.
The rules have been tightened after DEFRA issued a warning in November about bird flu potentially being on the rise.