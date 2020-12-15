ICONIC sports venues across the country were renamed for 24 hours this week to honour the work of grassroots sport community workers and volunteers who have gone above and beyond during lockdown.

The Geraint Thomas Velodrome was renamed The Chris Davies Velodrome, after the chair and coach of Newport's Lliswerry Runners.

Although it will be Mr Davies' name adorning the Velodrome, the recognition is for the club as a whole and the volunteers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep sport going in South Wales.

Further venues including Twickenham, The Kia Oval, The Paula Radcliffe Athletics Track, The Pinsent Redgrave Rowing Lake and The National Outdoor Centre in Wales are also changing their names to honour local sports workers, volunteers and clubs.

A study commissioned by The National Lottery shows that two thirds of sport fans in Wales (63 percent) say the pandemic has increased their love of sports and appreciation for being active.

Additionally, more than a third (38 percent) believe 2020 should be the year we celebrate community sportspeople in the same way we celebrate professionals.

Lliswerry Runners is a huge part of the Newport running community – in part due to its links with the local parkrun organisation.

"We could not have delivered everything without the volunteering effort,” he said.

“Two of the key volunteer roles in our club are the coaching team leads, one for the adults (Sarah) & one for the juniors (Emma) who coordinate our coaching teams

“The physical and mental benefits to our club members have been evident. You just couldn't do that unless you had people who are willing to get qualified and lead.

"When the time came to restart face-to-face sessions, that took an awful lot of courage by quite a lot of our leaders. They were putting themselves in a position which was totally unknown and in a way was quite daunting proposition.

"Some of the coaches have wished to get more involved and have achieved higher level coaching qualifications in running and triathlon which has been possible thanks to grassroots funding

“It is such a vital revenue stream and it ultimately makes such a difference to people’s lives, that’s where our gratitude comes from.”

Dame Katherine Grainger, UK Sport Chair said, “It’s fantastic that sports across the nations have been able to come together to celebrate grassroots champions who have gone above and beyond this year. Around £30m a week is raised for good causes across the UK by people playing The National Lottery, and has helped sport at all levels, from the smallest rowing club to helping athletes prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year.”