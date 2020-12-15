A PAEDOPHILE who told police he got a “thrill” out of secretly videoing schoolgirls was caught after he downloaded child abuse films.

Marcus Drake, 46, of Marshfield Road, Newport, was found with three indecent images featuring girls aged between 12 and 13.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “On June 9, Gwent Police executed a search warrant at an address in Coedkernew at a wooden cabin where the defendant was living as a lodger.

“Officers asked if he had any indecent images. He replied he didn’t have any.

“The police found a mobile phone belonging to him which had videos of schoolgirls walking to school taken from the driver’s window in a vehicle which caused them concern.”

She stressed that his actions filming the schoolgirls did not form any criminal charge against Drake.

The prosecutor added: “He was arrested and he admitted he had filmed the girls and it gave him a thrill to do so.

“The defendant said he was interested in young girls from 16 upwards.”

Miss Lewis said a further search of Drake’s cabin unearthed two category A films and one category C image of child abuse on a laptop against girls aged between 12 and 13.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of indecent images of children.

Drake was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Martha Smith-Higgins, mitigating, said: “He was horrified by his actions and this is reflected by his guilty pleas.”

"The defendant is a working man and at the time of these offences was living in a shed without running water after the collapse of his relationship.

“He is employed as a cleaner and a self-employed gardener. He understands he needs to change and he genuinely wants to change.”

The court was told he was £17,000 in debt and unable to pay prosecution costs.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, jailed Drake for six months, suspended for two years.

The defendant was ordered to carry out a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £122 victim surcharge.

He must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2025.