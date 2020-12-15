GWENT has seen nine more coronavirus deaths confirmed today - the only ones in Wales - making 17 in the past two days, and 545 since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Wales now stands at 2,891, again according to Public Health Wales.

The reported figures for deaths and cases are much lower than in recent days and weeks, but Public Health Wales says this is down to planned maintenance of the NHS Welsh Laboratory Information Management System last week, when service upgrades took place.

“This is affecting our daily reporting of coronavirus figures, and the data today is not a true reflection of the picture in Wales," said Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the coronavirus outbreak response

"There will be a period of data reconciliation and validation that will affect our daily reporting figures for several days."

Across Wales, there have been a further 615 cases confirmed today, including 139 in Gwent. The total number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 102,568, with 20,228 of these in Gwent.

Today's newly confirmed Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, 52; Blaenau Gwent, 39; Torfaen, 27; Blaenau Gwent, 11; Monmouthshire, 10.

The affect of the aforementioned Public Health Wales system maintenance has also had an effect on rolling weekly case rates which for the week to December 10, show reductions in many areas, when the reverse is likely to be happening.

It is understood that as of yesterday, the true picture is that rolling weekly case rates have been increasing in all but one of Wales' 22 council areas.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 81

Neath Port Talbot - 58

Bridgend - 56

Swansea - 55

Caerphilly - 52

Cardiff - 49

Newport - 39

Wrexham - 34

Torfaen - 27

Carmarthenshire - 24

Denbighshire - 21

Vale of Glamorgan - 19

Gwynedd - 17

Flintshire - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 11

Merthyr Tydfil - 11

Monmouthshire - 10

Pembrokeshire - nine

Powys - eight

Conwy - six

Ceredigion - six

Unknown location - five

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.