THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, distributing indecent images of children and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Paul Newberry

Heroin dealer Paul Newberry sold drugs to police officers in a park during an undercover operation.

The 42-year-old, from Newport, was told by a judge he was caught up in a “sordid business”.

Newberry supplied undercover officers twice after meeting them at the city’s Lysaghts Park.

He was jailed for three years.

MORE NEWS: Robber jailed after grabbing 77-year-old laundrette owner by neck and hair

Dale Wigglesworth

A drugs courier who was carrying millions of pounds worth of cocaine across the country was caught on his way to Newport to deliver a £1.2 million cargo.

Dale Wigglesworth was driving a truck with 12kg of the class A drug when he was stopped by Gwent Police on the M4 just outside the city.

Wigglesworth, from Kent, was jailed for seven years and eight months.

READ MORE: Paedophile got ‘thrill’ out of secretly filming schoolgirls from his car

Shane Harries

Callous burglar Shane Harries broke into his neighbour’s house and stole the engagement and wedding ring given to her by her late boyfriend.

Bethany Priest was targeted by her gardener who trashed her home and tipped over the urn containing the ashes of her partner.

Harries, 28, of Grove Crescent, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 18 months.

READ MORE: Woman feared she was going to die after ex-boyfriend slashed her face with glass

Stephen Sellars

An “unrepentant” paedophile shared fantasies about raping children as well as pictures and films of child abuse with like-minded people on WhatsApp.

Serial sex offender Stephen Sellars, 62, from Caerphilly, is back behind bars after being locked up at Newport Crown Court for committing further “hideous offences”.

He was jailed for three years and two months and must register as a sex offender for life.

MORE NEWS: Driver faces long prison sentence after being found guilty of M4 death crash

Ricky Dupon

An ecstasy dealer who returned to trafficking the class A drug just after being released from prison is back in jail.

During an early morning raid at Ricky Dupon’s Newport home, he also tried to hide a bag of cannabis by throwing it out of the window.

The 28-year-old, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, was caught with 723.5g of cannabis, 10.34g of ecstasy and etizolam, a potent form of Valium dubbed the ‘blue plague’.

Dupon was jailed for 40 months.

MORE NEWS: Criminals jailed for drug dealing, fraud and threats to kill

Liam Paxton

Drug dealer Liam Paxton was caught red-handed with cannabis after being stopped and searched by police in a town centre.

The 23-year-old, of Sunset Way, Chepstow, was arrested by officers in Abergavenny last December.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Paxton was locked up for eight months by Judge Daniel Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.