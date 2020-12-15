Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

YOU don't have to spend a ton of money to gift someone something luxurious. There are lots of expensive-looking products that cost much less than the higher-end versions—and perform just as well. Here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire year testing all sorts of products at a variety of price points, so we know when a dupe works just as well as a more expensive item.

Below, you'll find 15 luxurious Christmas gift ideas that cost less than their pricey counterparts. From cult-favourite blankets to wireless earbuds that sound just as good as Apple AirPods, these gifts sure look expensive—but aren't.

1. For the one who needs to relax: InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Credit: Amazon

These days we're all looking for new ways to relax and unwind, which is why an aromatherapy diffuser is a great gift for 2020. The InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser is one of the best essential oil diffusers we’ve ever tested because not only is it stunning to look at, but we also found it to be easy to operate and clean.

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for £15.99

2. For the one with the perfect playlist: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundups, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It also has a sleek look that makes it feel more expensive than it is.

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for £22.99

3. For the home chef: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Credit: Lodge

Anyone who's gotten into cooking lately will appreciate a cast-iron skillet. Why? Well, they're the cookware that can do it all. You can use them on the stovetop, in the oven, on the grill—you can even use it to cook over a campfire. Plus, you don't need to spend an arm and a leg on an expensive one. Lodge makes our favourite affordable cast iron skillet. It's only £30 but will last for years to come.

Get the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 22.86 cm. Cast Iron Skillet at Amazon for £28.04

4. For the one who loves coffee: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper Credit: Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

While coffee can taste great from a coffee maker or French press, using a pour-over coffee maker for your morning cup of joe makes the process a bit fancier. This ceramic one from Hario looks expensive but costs under £25 and is the best pour-over coffee maker we've ever tested. We loved that it was easy to use and produced a super flavourful and robust brew.

Get the Hario V60 Coffee Dripper at Amazon for £25

5. For the one who needs pampering: HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa and Massager

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa and Massager Credit: Amazon

Is there anything that feels more luxurious than an at-home foot spa? You can give your recipient the gift of pampering with the HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa and Massager. It's the perfect pick-me-up after a long day.

Get the HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa and Massager at Amazon for £24.99

6. For the beauty-obsessed one: Alaskan Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Silk pillowcases have gotten a lot of hype recently for their ability to reduce frizz in hair and not irritate the skin. While the popular Slip pillowcases cost nearly £100, we found that the inexpensive Alaskan Bear silk pillowcase felt just as soft and offered identical results. It's a great choice for anyone who's been wanting to try one out for themselves and have a softer sleep.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase on Amazon for £22.99

7. For the one who loves to snuggle: YnM Weighted Blanket

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: YnM Weighted Blanket Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

Weighted blankets are one of the hottest products this year, but you don't have to shell out a ton for a quality one. The YnM Weighted Blanket is our favourite affordable one because it feels luxurious and offers a nice distribution of weight at a reasonable price point. It comes in a ton of colour options, unlike most weighted blankets on the market.

Get the YnM Weighted Blanket at Amazon for £49.90

8. For the one who loves a good candle: Capri Volcano Candle

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Capri Blue Candle Credit: Capri Blue

One of the best candles on the market is the Capri Blue Candle from Anthropologie. It's just a fact. Iconic and intoxicating, the incredible Volcano scent will instantly make any room in your giftee’s home smell really good. It smells super luxurious but is much cheaper than high-end candle brands.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie for £32

9. For the skincare obsessed: Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Mario Badescu Facial Spray Credit: Amazon

With a big beauty name like Mario Badescu, you'd expect all its products to cost a pretty penny. But you can get one of the brand's most popular items for less than £15: the Mario Badescu Facial Spray. This rosewater spray is refreshing and will leave your recipient's dry skin feeling renewed—something we all need during the colder months.

Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray at Amazon for £11.75

10. For the one who Instagrams pictures of food: A cheese board

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Cheese board Credit: Amazon

For anyone who loves entertaining, a cheese board is a must. This rustic wooden one is particularly great for serving because it works like a Lazy Susan—a.k.a. no more reaching over to try all the meats and cheeses. It looks just as pretty as a marble board, but costs (and weighs) much less.

Get the Artesà Rustic Wooden Tree Trunk Cheese Board at Amazon for £14.97

11. For the one with cold hands: Harrms Touchscreen Gloves

Best gifts under £25: Harrms Touchscreen Gloves Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Leather gloves look and feel expensive, but you can still get a quality pair for less than £25. These from Harrms happen to be the best touchscreen gloves we tested at Reviewed, meaning they're fully functional with a smartphone. Not only are they super warm, but all 10 fingers are touchscreen compatible and we had no issues using our phones with them.

Get the Harrms Touchscreen Leather Knitted Cuff Gloves at Amazon for £24.99

12. For the one on their feet all day: InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine Credit: Amazon

Most people want a foot rub after a long day of work, but most of us can't find someone who will actually do it. Give your giftee a personal foot masseuse with the popular Therapeutic Foot Massager.

Get the InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine at Amazon for £79.97

13. For the one who brings the shade: Quay sunglasses

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: Quay sunglasses Quay

Quay sunglasses have become popular for a reason: the brand offers stylish lenses at a reasonable price. They're so cool, they've even partnered with Lizzo, who created her own shades. Sunglasses start at just £40, making them more affordable than brands like Ray-Ban, and you can find a range of styles for both men and women.

Shop Quay sunglasses starting at £40

14. For the one who loves jewellery: & Other Stories Chunky Hoop Earrings

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: & Other Stories Chunky Hoop Earrings Credit: Asos

Sometimes the simplest jewellery makes the biggest statement. That's why your giftee will love these & Other Stories Chunky Hoop Earrings from Asos. Available in gold, these hoops are a perfect size and go with pretty much every look. They're also super high-quality for their low price of £23.

Get the & Other Stories Chunky Hoop Earrings at Asos for £23

15. For the one who needs wireless 'buds: JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds

Best affordable gifts that look expensive: JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds Credit: Reviewed / Geoffrey Morrison

When it comes to cheaper headphones, you often worry about two things: the sound and how long they'll last. But when we tested the JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, we found that their sound was comparable to Apple AirPods and that they connected to our smartphones easily. That's why we named them our favourite affordable true wireless earbuds. These 'buds are a great choice if you can't spring for AirPods but still want to give the gift of cordless earbuds.

Get the JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for £29.99

