SKY is giving away free films, Premier League football matches and mobile data this Christmas as a thank you to customers.

The telecoms company said the freebies will be rolled out this month and the perks will be available to Sky customers over the festive period.

What is on offer?





Several free services will be given to customers of Sky TV, Sky Talk and Sky Mobile this December, with the perks varying depending on which package you have.

One offer includes a free download of festive film, The Santa Clause, until 31 December for Sky TV subscribers, meaning customers will save £9.99.

Football fans will be able to watch Premier League games with no charge, including Leeds United versus Burnley, and West Ham versus Brighton on 27 December. Usually, customers would have to pay £18 per month to upgrade their Sky TV package to get access to Sky Premier League and Sky Football channels, but matches will instead be made available on Sky One.

Sky Mobile customers can look forward to unlimited mobile data on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, while Sky Talk subscribers will be able to make free landline calls to anywhere in the world over the same period.

The charge for non-inclusive calls to UK landlines is normally 16p per minute, whereas the cheapest Sky Mobile contract is currently priced from £6 per month for 2GB of data.

The free perks will be available to existing Sky customers only and come as a thank you after what has been a difficult year for all.

The perks in full

These are the freebies that will be available to Sky customers this Christmas, depending on which package you are on:

Sky TV

Download and keep The Santa Clause film between now and 31 December from the Sky Store

Premier League matches will be made available on Sky One

Watch the Dolittle film for free on Sky One on 26 December. This usually costs extra through a Sky Cinema subscription

Sky Talk

Make free calls from a Sky landline to anywhere in the world, on landline or mobile, between 25 and 26 December

Sky Mobile