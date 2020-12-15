SOME of Newport's homeless enjoyed a three-course meal this week.

Feed Newport CIC - which runs a food bank, soup kitchen and more - collaborated with Morrisons, in Newport to provide a three-course Christmas dinner for the homeless.

A three course meal for the homeless served at Morrisons (Picture: Feed Newport)

Some of the team who helped feed the vulnerable. Picture: Feed Newport

Feed Newport provided transport for their 15 guests, with Morrisons staff staying on after their shift, volunteering to make a delicious meal for people living on the streets and in hostels.

The three courses included: tomato or vegetable soup with a seeded roll; a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, or mushroom wellington with roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy; and sticky toffee pudding, Christmas pudding or mince pies.

Some of the food on offer (Picture: Feed Newport)

Some of the food on offer. Picture: Feed Newport

Guests were also given a present, sandwiches and a snack pack of goodies, which included crisps, drink and chocolate.

A three course meal for the homeless served at Morrisons (Picture: Feed Newport)

Manager of Feed Newport CIC, Gem Walker, said: “The evening went extremely well, everyone enjoyed themselves.

“Feed Newport provided the transport to and from Morrisons. We are so pleased to have a lovely relationship with Morrisons and we are looking forward to hopefully working with them more in the future

It was really lovely to provide a hint of Christmas spirit.”

A three course meal for the homeless served at Morrisons (Picture: Feed Newport)

Feed Newport CIC offers support to people who are homeless, refugees, people fleeing domestic violence, older people, those at risk through living in poverty. Along with their food bank,

We offer a food bank, soup kitchen, mental well being, free haircuts, community shop, mentoring scheme. We redirect surplus supermarket food to people in need.