MARK Drakeford is meeting Michael Gove and representatives of the other devolved UK administrations this afternoon, as pressure mounts to reverse the decision to relax coronavirus measures over Christmas.
Earlier today, health minister Vaughan Gething, speaking to Sky News, said that a tightening of restrictions would come into force immediately after the Christmas period should case rates across Wales not reduce sufficiently.
Plans to allow up to three households to mix indoors during the five days from December 23 to 27, have resulted in concerns that coronavirus will surge once more.
Michael Gove is reportedly chairing a virtual meeting of the four UK nations this afternoon in relation to the planned easing of restrictions.
Vaughan Gething said that First Minister Mr Drakeford had made it clear that "unless we see a dramatic improvement, in the coming days then Wales will, as a whole, move into Level 4 immediately after the Christmas period".
However, the First Minister has to date remained steadfast in his view that a managed approach to the easing of restrictions over Christmas is the right course of action.
