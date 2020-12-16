A LORRY driver who was caught drug driving more than 13 times the limit for cocaine has escaped going to jail.
Andrew Tolley, from Newport, was handed a suspended prison sentence after he was also convicted of driving the DAF truck in the city whilst disqualified.
The 45-year-old tested positive for cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine when he gave a reading of 684 micrograms per litre of blood.
The legal limit is 50 micrograms per litre of blood.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Tolley was stopped on Brickyard Lane on May 30.
The defendant, of Western Valley Road, Rogerstone, Newport, pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving whilst disqualified.
He also admitted driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a constable.
Tolley was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.
He was banned from driving for three years and must pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.