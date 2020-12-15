A MAJOR fast food chain has offered to help out restaurants that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic - with promotion on their Instagram feed.

Burger King are asking for restaurants to tag them in posts of their own signature dishes with the hashtag #Whopperandfriends on Instagram and they will feature them on their profile.

It will cost the restaurants absolutely nothing and they are extremely keen on hearing from restaurants that have been closed due to the pandemic - whether it be due to the lockdown tiers in England, or those who chose to close in Wales when the latest batch of restrictions were announced.

%image('12140680', type='article-full', caption='Burger King's offer for promotion for UK restaurants', alt='Burger King's offer for promotion for UK restaurants')