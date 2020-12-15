HEAVY rain is forecast for parts of Gwent this week, the Met Office has warned - and it has issued two yellow weather warnings spanning four days and taking in southern Wales.
The first warning begins tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3am, and lasts until 4pm, covering the Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen council areas, as well as the northern edge of Newport.
The rain is forecast to subside by Wednesday afternoon, but then a second yellow weather warning for rain comes into effect at 9pm on Thursday.
READ MORE
- Wales heading for toughest coronavirus rules after Christmas
- Schools in Wales expected to reopen after Christmas holiday
- Coronavirus latest as reports of 'new variant' of virus in parts of England
That weather warning will last for three days, until 3am on Saturday, covering all of Gwent except the eastern half of Monmouthshire.
It also covers the rest of South West Wales, as well as Bristol and the West Country.
The Met Office warns some disruption is likely, including possible delays on the roads and on public transport.
Weather information correct as of 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 15.