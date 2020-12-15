GWENT Police have appealed to the public for information regarding a spate of vandalism in Blaenau Gwent.
The force said 30 vehicles were damaged in Nantyglo on the evening of Monday, December 14.
A man reportedly used a "sharp object" to scratch the side of the vehicles, which were parked in Waun Ebbw Road.
The incidents happened between 10pm and 10.15pm, the force said.
CCTV footage, released by Gwent Police, shows the alleged suspect next to one of the cars.
Gwent Police has now appealed for anyone with information about these incidents to come forward, by calling 101 and quoting reference 2000453148.
You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
