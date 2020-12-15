THE Welsh Government has lost some public confidence in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic - but people in Wales still believe it is doing a better job than the Westminster government.

Pollsters Yougov also found that half of Welsh adults think the current alcohol restrictions in the nation's pubs and restaurants will make no difference in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

In the Senedd, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the new poll proved the Welsh Government's approach still enjoyed popular support.

Currently, 45 per cent of people think the Welsh Government is handling coronavirus well - down from 66 per cent in mid-November.

The number of people who currently think the Welsh Government is handling coronavirus badly has increased to 47 per cent, from a mid-November level of 28 per cent.

Faith in the Welsh approach remains significantly higher than faith in the UK government, however. Yougov found 31 per cent of Welsh people think Boris Johnson's government is handling coronavirus well, and 62 per cent think it is handling the pandemic badly.

Compared to Mr Drakeford (44 per cent), Mr Johnson also enjoys lower levels of public trust (26 per cent) when it comes to making the right coronavirus-related decisions.

In the Senedd today, South Wales East member Mark Reckless asked if Wales might "be better with a united UK approach".

Mr Drakeford dismissed the suggestion, saying the poll proved the Welsh approach was more popular.

"Voters in Wales were asked whether they preferred the approach taken by the Welsh Government or the approach taken by the English (UK) government," he said.

"Fifty-three per cent of people said they preferred the approach taken in Wales, 15 per cent preferred the approach that [Mr Reckless] continuously advocates here."

The December poll coincided with the opening restrictions and the ban on alcohol sales in Welsh pubs and restaurants.

Support for the measures is split - 45 per cent of Welsh adults are in favour, and 46 per cent oppose the rules.

Yougov also found 49 per cent of people thought the rules would make no difference in reducing the spread of Covid-19, while 35 per cent thought the measures would be beneficial.