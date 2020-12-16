PLANS to extend and refurbish a popular Cwmbran sports and social club have been lodged with Torfaen county borough council.
Woodland Road Sports and Social Club in Croesyceiliog could benefit from an extension to increase the café, a more sustainable building, and better access, under the proposed plans.
The social club serves various communities including rugby and football clubs, a bowling club, and other community-based organisations.
Now plans have been lodged to extend “the undercroft” basement area to accommodate a new entrance and extend the existing café on the ground floor level.
It is hoped that while these improvement works are taking place, it will provide an opportunity to improve the building’s energy efficiency and the sustainability of the centre.
Thermal insulation would be installed, along with a 'green' roof, and solar panels on the existing flat roof.
The car park would be extended and would include bike storage and a disabled parking bay.
Improvements to the existing building would help with disability access. An accessible pavement crossing would be installed near the main entrance.
The design and access statement says: “Currently wheelchair users and the ambulant disabled have difficulty in accessing the first-floor level of the building as it involves using stairlifts which are not the ideal solution to the problem, as these were installed some time ago and are liable to intermittent breakdowns.
“It is proposed to remove these, they will be replaced with a new fully accessible platform lift that will be located in the main entrance lobby of the centre.”
The application will be determined by Torfaen council in the coming months.