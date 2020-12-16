RESIDENTS living near the site of a planned 103-acre solar farm in Abergavenny are concerned over the impact the plans will have on traffic and tourism.

They are also annoyed after they found out about the plans for the proposed farm in Penpergym in the South Wales Argus in October, rather than from local authorities.

The site, which would generate up to 45 megawatts of electricity, is planned for 11 agricultural fields totals 42 hectares.

Landscaping, including hedgerow planting, is proposed alongside the farm to “help break up the new structures and reduce overall visibility of the proposed development”, an environmental impact assessment screening report says.

But residents have questioned the report - which they also criticise for being a “cut and paste job”.

John Sullivan, who has lived in the area for 40 years and whose property overlooks the site, has started a petition against the plans.

He said: “We’re in a few miles radius of more solar farms - this feels really unnecessary.

“No-one knew anything about it before it was reported in the Argus. I would have thought that with something of that size being planned there would have at least been some canvassing for opinions to better inform the report.

“I decided to do a petition when I realised almost everyone in the area is against it.

“It would be such a shame to see it disappear. This is ancient farmland that we should be trying to preserve. You can’t reinstate that land to how it was after it’s been covered up for years. Not to mention it will be a huge blot on the landscape.”

Lesley Thomas, who has lived in Penpergym for 21 years, said: “I understand the need for solar energy but build it on greenfield space or in a valley – not here.

“I regularly ride horses in the area and you realise as you ride further away how you can see this land from so far away.

“It is overlooked by Clytha Hill and the Blorenge Mountains to name a couple. We are so lucky to have this space and to welcome visitors to enjoy it with us. It will be ruined if this goes ahead.”

On the planning documents stating there would be “no significant visual effects on the landscape”, resident Alan Watson said: “I’ve never heard anything so absurd in my life.

“There is no mention in the report of the impact this will have on traffic. The small roads are already very difficult to negotiate. Imagine the tailbacks when HGVs are constantly here.

“The impact assessment is very basic and even gets the location wrong at times. We want a thorough process and canvassing of opinions before decisions are made.”

The report says the proposed development is temporary, and the site would be returned to its current use after the project.

Mr Watson added: “They say it’s temporary but that’s just to get it through. This will have a long-term damaging impact on the land here and the general appeal of the area.”

The proposed solar farm falls within the definition of a Development of National Significance and it is therefore being considered by the Welsh Government, who are the decision makers on the application.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “As the proposal may come before the Welsh ministers for a decision,it would not be appropriate for the Welsh Government to comment on the petition”.

See the petition at https://petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/244438.