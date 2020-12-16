PARENTS, teachers and residents across Blaenau Gwent will be asked for their views on plans for a new £6.2-million Welsh-medium school in the borough.

The county borough council is proposing to build a 210-place school on a site at Chartist Way in the Tredegar/Sirhowy valley.

The Welsh Government has awarded £6 million for the new school, along with a £200,000 grant.

Senior councillors on the executive committee agreed to launch a consultation on the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.

The consultation will run from Thursday, December 17, until Friday, January 29.

Councillors on the authority’s education and learning scrutiny committee also supported moving to a public consultation at a meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Lyn Elias said it was important the consultation involves “the whole of Blaenau Gwent”, including teachers, parents and residents affected because the proposal will have a “knock-on effect”.

While money to build the school would be provided by Welsh Government, the proposal would have funding implications for other schools in the borough.

The individual school budget which the council provides would need to increase by £265,000 in 2023/2024, with a further increase of £189,000 in 2024/2025 to fund the new school.

But a report says there could also be savings on home to school transport costs.

Cllr Joanne Collins, executive member for education, said there would be “significant revenue costs” associated with the project.

“I believe it’s important we proceed to the consultation so that we can assess demand and take an informed decision based on the feedback,” she said.

The new Welsh-medium school is proposed to act as a ‘seedling’ school, with a childcare facility, nursery and reception years beginning in September, 2023.

Additional year groups would then be introduced each year, with the school in full operation from nursery to Year 6 by September 2029.

Cllr Dai Davies, deputy leader, said: “The key areas are the demand, the need for another school and the impact on our existing schools and that will come out in the consultation.”

Only 7.8 per cent of the population in Blaenau Gwent is able to speak Welsh, the second lowest percentage out of 22 local authorities in Wales, according to a council report.

The proposal for a new school is aimed at helping to address growth in demand for Welsh-medium education and contributing to the Welsh Government vision for one million Welsh speakers by 2050.