CONTROVERSIAL plans for affordable homes in Pontypool have been given the go-ahead, subject to financial contributions from the developer.

Fourteen houses and 19 apartments will be built on land at Penywain Lane, Tranch, after Torfaen’s planning committee approved the plans. The homes will contain a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.

However, due to the nature of the development, the developer will be required to enter into a section 106 agreement - through which the applicant agrees to pay a specified sum to the council to be used for green space, schools, roads or other facilities in the area. The plans will not be fully approved by the council until this happens.

The planning committee agreed to give flexibility over the Section 106 contribution to the head of planning at the county borough council.

The applicant is working with the registered social landlord Melin Homes, with the intention of all homes on the site being classed as affordable.

READ MORE:

The proposal is to have one parking space per bedroom for each flat/house with an additional space for visitor parking along the new access road.

Despite plans being approved in the meeting, concerns were raised over landscape and ecology by residents and councillors.

Local resident Olivia Roberts spoke out against the plans at the meeting. She objected on the grounds of privacy, safety and wellbeing.

She said: “Despite minor amendments to the original plans, my objections remain considerable.

“There’s already been a road fatality in close proximity to this development.

“Further additional traffic makes a repeat of this tragedy even more likely.”

Cllr Huw Bevan said that he wanted to see more affordable housing in the county borough but was still concerned over highways issues.

In the end, the committee voted in favour of the plans.