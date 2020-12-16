NEWPORT RFC have paid tribute to a legendary player who starred in the Black and Ambers’ victory over Australia in 1957.
Brian Cresswell, who has died at the age of 86, played 236 times for the Rodney Parade side and won four caps for Wales.
A much-loved figure at the club, he was inducted into the Newport RFC Hall of Fame five years ago.
A Newport RFC spokesperson said: “An outstanding back row forward who was a permanent fixture in the team during the 50s and 60s, Brian was universally acknowledged as one of the greatest players of his time.
“He famously played in an ‘All Newport’ Wales back row with his great friends Geoff Whitson and Glynn Davidge.
“Following his retirement from playing Brain continued to serve the club and was an active member of the Former Players Association.
“Our thoughts and condolences go to Brian’s wife Sonia, his family and friends at this difficult time.”