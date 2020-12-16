THE relaxed coronavirus rules approved for the 'five days of Christmas' in the UK look set to remain largely unchanged.

But they likely to be accompanied by much tougher warnings about the dangers of mixing with too many people during the festive season, and the consequences that may have for our health, the wellbeing of relatives, and the capacity of an already stretched NHS to cope.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, the leaders of the UK's other devolved nations, and UK Government cabinet minister Michael Gove met yesterday to discuss the potential for reining back on some of the freedoms approved just last month for Christmas, in the face of a worsening coronavirus situation.

But the signals are that the relaxation of restrictions covering December 23-27 is to remain in place.

There appears to be no appetite at this late stage to rein back on that agreement, and even a feeling that it may be too late to do so, as many people have made plans to meet family, many of whom they will nit have seen for months.

The meeting is to resume this morning and a final decision is expected soon afterwards.

The indication is that there are no plans to alter England's regulations and that being the case, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are unlikely to seek to go it alone.

Dire warnings are afoot about the potential consequences of increased mixing, not least that hospitals could become overwhelmed in the days and weeks that follow, as a result of even more increases in cases than have been seen in recent weeks.

Wales has seen increases in almost every council area, and this week London and much of the south east of England has moved into tougher tier three restrictions

Between December 23-27, it looks likely to be confirmed that people can form a 'bubble' comprised of three households. Travelling between tiers and UK nations will be allowed, but only to meet in homes, places of worship or public outdoor spaces. Pubs and restaurants are out of bounds.

The British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal urged the UK Government yesterday to drop the idea, predicting it will "cost many lives".

Instead, warnings and advice is likely to be strengthened considerably, with people being urged to stay local where possible and to think carefully about who they meet.

That advice is set to include a particular focus on elderly or vulnerable relatives who may be more at risk from coronavirus and its effects.