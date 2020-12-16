A PLEA has been made by members of the public for safety measures to be improved along a stretch of road, before someone is killed.

A number of crashes have occurred on the same stretch of road in Cefn Fforest and Blackwood, with three in a five week period.

The residents have made their plea via petitions - with 386 signatures on an online petition created by Blackwood mayor Cllr Gerwyn James and a further 58 on a paper petition created by local councillors Kevin Etheridge, Andrew Farina-Childs and Graham Simmons.

The petitions have been handed in to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The area of concern involves Bloomfield Road to Fairview and Stonehouse junction and Pwllglas Road. It is also a road that needs to be crossed by schoolchildren

A few weeks ago, a vehicle went off the road at the bend on Pwllglas Road and a while later a young person was hit on the same road but near the Stonehouse junction. A third incident followed when another vehicle overturned on the same bend as the first.

Some of the damage caused by a previous crash

Damage caused after a recent crash

Despite the number of recent accidents, there have been no fatalities since the 1970s when a nine-year-old boy was killed on the Pwllglas Road bend.

One of the residents said: “Nobody should have to lose someone before anything gets done. Prevention is better than cure. People getting hurt is bad enough, let’s not allow this to become fatality.”

This is echoed by many of those who signed the petition and the councillors themselves who would like to see a review of the safety of the busy stretch of road and some measures implemented to calm the traffic and improve the safety for drivers and pedestrians as well as local residents.

It is not just recently that there have been crashes along the stretch of road - or that concern has been expressed by residents as they have spent decades logging complaints and concerns.

In reports seen by the South Wales Argus, during a 10-year period between January 2000 and December 2010 there were “seven personal injury collisions” recorded at the site of the Stonehouse junction, which resulted in eight people injured.

There have been numerous inspections in regards to the troubled areas over the past decade, with a number of them involving speeding around the Stonehouse junction and crashes near the junction.

Earlier this year there were concerns reported to the council about the parked cars in the Fairview area which are obstructing the pavement and cars parked within five metres of the Stonehouse junction.