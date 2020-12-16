CONSTRUCTION of a £3.3 million supported housing scheme development in Cwmbran is progressing ahead of its opening in August next year.

The 19-bed housing scheme - 13 short stay homes and six long term tenancy homes - is being built on the site of the former Ruby's Bar and Grill in Leadon Court, Thornhill.

The project is being run by Bron Afon Community Housing in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Gwent Regional Partnership Board’s Integrated Care Fund project management office and Torfaen council’s Social Care and Housing Team.

READ MORE:

P&P Builders, a contractor from Blaenavon, is building the homes, after Torfaen council gave the green light for the project in January.

The short-stay units will be available to adults of all ages to develop their skills and strengths so that they can return to their own homes.

The long-stay units will be offered to people who have care requirements but are able to live independently. Care and support will be on site 24 hours a day, there will also be opportunities for the local community to access day activities and surgeries.

The homes are due to be finished by August 2021 and will be known as Ty Glas y Dorlan, the Welsh translation for Kingfisher House.

The Kingfisher House supported housing scheme under construction in Thornhill, Cwmbran. Picture: Bron Afon.

The progress of the Kingfisher House development in Cwmbran. Picture: Bron Afon.

Minister for housing and local government, Julie James, said: “These homes will provide a major boost to community care and the wellbeing of people with learning disabilities, to help them continue to live independently.

“This innovative project is a fantastic example of collaborative working to support people’s health and care requirements in the community and close to home. I look forward to the completion of the scheme.”

Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen council's executive member for adult services and housing, said: “We are pleased, once again, to be working with Bron Afon, on this innovative scheme, which will provide much needed care and support for adults to transition towards independent living. This is one of the first schemes across Wales to be developed with a mixture of short and long stay accommodation with onsite care and support.”

Alan Brunt, chief executive of Bron Afon, said: “This new accommodation is going to make a huge difference to the lives of so many adults. It’s an innovative project that we are proud to be working on with our partners.”

The development has been supported with a mixture of funding, with contributions from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant and Integrated Care Fund and Bron Afon.