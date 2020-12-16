THE Premier League is returning to Amazon Prime this week taking a slice of the festive football action from Sky Sports and BT Sports this December.
Amazon Prime got their football schedule underway on Tuesday night as Wolves entertained Chelsea and West Brom travelled to Manchester City.
A plethora of football fixtures continue tonight when Leicester City and Everton kick off at 5pm, one of six fixtures to be broadcast on Wednesday including Liverpool V Tottenham Hotspur.
Amazon Prime will also be broadcasting a full round of fixtures between December 28-30, including Aston Villa’s trip to Chelsea and Manchester United’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
How to watch Premier League games for free this Christmas?
The BBC is showing a Premier League Boxing Day fixture for the first time, showing Aston Villa V Crystal Palace which will be available on the free-to-air channel.
If you're already a Sky Sports and/or BT Sport customer all games will be broadcast at no extra charge.
Good news for Amazon Prime customers too, Amazon Prime Sport is completely free to existing Prime customers.
You can also take advantage of a free 30-day trial with Amazon Prime if you are a new customer which means you will be able to watch Premier League festive fixtures for free.
Subscriptions usually cost £7.99 a month, or £79 for the year and includes an online library of films and TV shows.
Another perk includes free next day delivery when ordering from Amazon.
Full list of Premier League fixtures
Tuesday 15 December
- 18:00 Wolves v Chelsea (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Man City v West Brom (Amazon Prime Video)
Wednesday 16 December
- 18:00 Arsenal v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Leicester City v Everton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Fulham v Brighton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Liverpool v Spurs (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace (Amazon Prime Video)
Thursday 17 December
- 18:00 Aston Villa v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
Saturday 19 December
- 12:30 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Southampton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)
- 17:30 Everton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Newcastle Utd v Fulham (Sky Sports)
Sunday 20 December
- 12:00 Brighton v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Man Utd v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 West Brom v Aston Villa (BT Sport)
Monday 21 December
- 17:30 Burnley v Wolves (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Saturday 26 December
- 12:30 Leicester City v Man Utd (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (BBC)
- 15:00 Fulham v Southampton (Sky Sports)
- 17:30 Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Man City v Newcastle Utd (BT Sport)
- 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Everton (BT Sport)
Sunday 27 December
- 12:00 Leeds Utd v Burnley (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 West Ham v Brighton (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Liverpool v West Brom (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 Wolves v Spurs (Sky Sports)
Monday 28 December
- 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City (Amazon Prime Video)
- 17:30 Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Everton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)
Tuesday 29 December
- 18:00 Brighton v Arsenal (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Burnley v Sheffield Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Southampton v West Ham (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 West Brom v Leeds Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Man Utd v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)
Wednesday 30 December
- 18:00 Spurs v Fulham (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Newcastle Utd v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Video)
