PEOPLE in Gwent have been thanked by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for thier "ongoing support and understanding" following one of the most high-pressure periods of the coronavirus pandemic to date.

Long waits for treatment were reported at hospitals across Gwent last weekend as healthcare staff struggled to cope with increased demand.

"Last weekend was one of the busiest weekends we have seen in the health board area due to the very high number of Covid patients presenting," said a health board spokesperson.

"Our hospitals were under a significant amount of sustained pressure and unfortunately this resulted in long waits for some of our patients which is never acceptable.

"We now have more cases in our communities and in our hospitals than we did at the peak of the first wave and we are seeing high numbers of our staff off sick or self-isolating.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.

READ MORE:

"Health board staff are still working incredibly hard to deliver safe care for patients across the region in what are unprecedented times.

"We are still very busy today and we urgently need your ongoing help.

"Please only visit our hospitals if it is absolutely necessary to do so."

If you have an illness or injury and are unsure what to do, in the first instance use the NHS 111 Wales Symptom Checker or phone NHS 111.