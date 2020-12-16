A CASE of coronavirus has been confirmed at a Newport secondary school.
Bassaleg High School received confirmation that a pupil in Year Eight had tested positive for coronavirus – and as a result the entire year group has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.
That period began on December 11 and finishes on December 21.
Pupils that were not in school on Thursday December 10 and/or Friday December 11 do not need to isolate.
This is in line with guidance and information from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council.
Like other secondaries, Bassaleg School is closed this week, with pupils doing online learning for the final week of term.
Close contacts of the pupil whose case has been confirmed are being identified and notified by the school.
Headteacher Victoria Lambe said in an email: "I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community whilst continuing to provide the best possible learning provision for our young people".
If your child, or anyone in your household, shows symptoms you should isolate and book a test.
The main symptoms of coronavirus are:
- A new or continuous cough
- A high temperature
- A change or loss of taste or smell
If anyone in your household shows coronavirus symptoms you can book a test by phoning 119 or visiting the NHS website.
