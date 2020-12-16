PLANS to convert office space at a Cwmbran business park into a takeaway have been unanimously approved by Torfaen council’s planning committee.

The proposals for a hot takeaway and delivery service in Full Circle House at Lakeside Park, Llantarnam, had originally been presented to the committee last month but were brought back for councillors to consider conditions.

Originally, council planners had recommended refusal, because the plan would result in an “unacceptable loss” of industrial space and the application failed “to demonstrate that that there are no more suitable alternative premises”.

However, the committee went against the officers’ recommendations after hearing the plans had come about due the applicant being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the original meeting Cllr David Thomas said the applicant was “trying to think outside the box to ensure survival of the company” and had been employing people in Cwmbran for around 30 years.

In a subsequent report, officers said they were thinking about putting in a condition limiting the operating hours, which would fall in line with the restrictions on the nearby Greggs store.

The report says: “However, given that members have accepted that this facility would serve the wider population as well as the business park users, a condition limiting opening hours is not being recommended.”

Instead, councillors agreed (December 15) to conditions that would include limiting the use to hot takeaway only, a five-year time limit on when the development can take place, and making parking spaces available specifically for the takeaway use.