WALES is set to shut down after Christmas Eve as the country moves into the toughest alert level - four - in response to the coronavirus surge.

And people here are being asked to restrict their Christmas 'bubbles' to two households, instead of the three allowed under the relaxation of restrictions approved for the whole of the UK for December 23-27.

"All non-essential retail and 'close contact' services (such as hair salons), and leisure and fitness centres, must close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve," said First Minister Mark Drakeford.

He added that hospitality businesses, such as pubs and restaurants, must also close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

And from December 28, at the end of the 'five days of Christmas' during which the relaxation of restrictions applies, tighter restrictions on satying at home, household mixing, holiday accommodation, and travel will be introduced.

The beginning of an alert level - or tier - four lockdown from Christmas Eve, with Boxing Day sales now ruled out, will be a further huge blow to retailers.

And the hospitality sector must brace itself for more difficulties, having had to endure a tightening of restrictions that already means alcohol cannot be sold in pubs and other such outlets in Wales.

"I understand the impact this will have on the lives of individuals and our businesses in Wales," said Mr Drakeford, at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

“We are seeing levels of coronavirus in some parts of the country that we haven’t experienced at any point before in this pandemic. This pandemic is putting our NHS under intense and sustained strain.

“There are more than 2,100 people with coronavirus symptoms in our hospitals – equivalent to five general hospitals fully occupied by people with coronavirus.

“This has been such a long and difficult year. We need to take this action to save lives and control the spread of this awful virus.”

Mr Drakeford also said that from now, "everyone who can work from home should do so", it being a key measure to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Councils in Wales will also be able to decide what services and facilities they wish to continue to provide.

Further advice will be issued later today on keeping safe during the December 23-27 rules relaxation period - but Mr Drakeford said that in Wales, people should think hard about reducing the allowed three-household mixing to two households.

"A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas [and] a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas," he said.

“The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of catching or spreading the virus.

“None of us wants to be ill this Christmas. And we don’t want to give coronavirus to our close family or friends.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people must show "extreme caution" during the Christmas period and consider whether it is wise to mix with families, and particularly elderly and vulnerable family members.

He said that it had been "unanimously agreed" among the four UK nations that the approved relaxation of restrictions should remain, as "we don't want to criminalise people's long-made plans".