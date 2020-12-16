HERE is what the coronavirus level four alert introduced by First Minister Mark Drakeford will mean for Wales.

Today, Mr Drakeford announced that from Bank Holiday Monday December 28, the whole of Wales will be moving to a level four alert.

The Welsh Government compares these measures to a lockdown, with non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure centres, beauty salons, and attractions closed. All non-essential shops will be shut after trading ends on Christmas Eve.

However, schools, colleges, places of worship, parks, and crematoriums can generally stay open, and schools are expected to reopen from Monday January 4, following the Christmas holidays.

People will be required to stay at home and only mix with their household or support bubble.

Travelling is allowed for essential purposes, such as work and for caring responsibilities.

Announcing the measures on Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said: "The revised plan puts in place four alert levels, aligned to the measures we will need to have in place to control the spread of the virus through the difficult winter months ahead of us and to protect people’s health”.

In terms of the 'five days of Christmas', the period covering December 23-27 when coronavirus restrictions are relaxed UK-wide, the rules previously set out said that people in Wales could form a bubble of up to three households.

This has not legally changed - though the Welsh Government is urging people in Wales to reduce their Christmas plans to two households.

“A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas, a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas and here in Wales the advice of the Welsh Government is that only two households should come together," said Mr Drakeford.

Those living alone can join with another household to form one as a support bubble, and separated parents can continue with usual childcare arrangements.