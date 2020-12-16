THE WELSH Government could take legal action over Westminster's proposed UK Internal Market Bill.

Jeremy Miles MS, counsel general and minister for European transition, warned that should the Bill be passed in its current form, it will cut down on the powers of the Welsh Parliament.

"The Welsh Government is determined to do everything we can to protect the Senedd in the face of the outrageous attack on its legislative competence made by the UK Government through the UK Internal Market Bill, to which the Senedd has rightly refused consent," said Mr Miles.

The Bill would leave the scope of Wales' devolved powers "uncertain and undermined...at the hands of the UK Government," said Mr Miles.

"The provisions in the Bill are also so wide and deep in operation that they risk constraining the legislative space for the Senedd in areas which are currently devolved," he said.

"We have therefore today formally notified the UK Government that should the UK Parliament enact the Bill in its present form, I intend to take immediate action to seek a declaration from the Administrative Court that the ambit of constitutional legislation cannot lawfully be cut down in this way and that the ensuing Act cannot be interpreted so as to have that effect.

"We have asked for a response from the UK Government within 14 days."

The Bill has also been met with hostility in Scotland, with the Scottish Parliament voting to refuse to consent to the Bill, with Michael Russell, cabinet secretary for the constitution, europe and external affairs, citing how "UK Government ministers have accepted the Bill will break international law."