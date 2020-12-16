UPDATES on coronavirus case numbers, deaths and case rates in Wales have been delayed today.
Planned maintenance of the NHS Welsh Laboratory Information Management System was carried out last weekend, to allow for essential service upgrades to take place, and Public Health Wales has said: “This is affecting our daily reporting of Coronavirus figures.
“There is a delay, in incorporating data from the Lighthouse Laboratories [part of the network of labs that process test results]," said a spokesman.
"This means that we expect a backlog of results to come through over the coming days, and there will be a period of data reconciliation and validation that will affect our daily reporting figures for several days.
“This has not affected individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way."
Public Health Wales publishes its coronavirus data daily on its website.