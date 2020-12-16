MORE details have been announced about what form GCSE and A-level assessments will take during this academic year.

In November, education minister Kirsty Williams announced there would be no end of year exams for pupils taking GCSEs, AS-levels or A-levels this year.

Following the announcement, a Design and Delivery Advisory group made up of headteachers and college leaders was established to work out what form assessments would take this year, and, working with both Qualifications Wales and WJEC, present their proposals to the minister.

Overall assessments this year will be formed from a combination of non-examination assessments, internal assessments, and assessments that are externally set and marked.

Non-examination assessments are currently managed within schools and colleges for many but not all subjects, and WJEC has already made adaptations to these, so these will not change.

Internal assessments will take place between February 22 and April 23. Teachers and lecturers will be able to decide when and how to deliver assessments within this window, to embed it within their teaching plans. Assessment material will be provided from WJEC that schools and colleges will be able to choose from. The assessments will be marked by the school and colleges, with guidance from WJEC, and results will be shared with WJEC to inform grade outcomes.

Externally set and marked assessments will take place between May 17 and June 29. Teachers and lecturers will decide how and when to deliver these assessments within the classroom so they do not create the pressure and anxiety of exams. WJEC will provide information about the assessment topics to support teachers in preparing their pupils for the exams. The assessments are designed to be embedded within teaching plans and to minimise disruption to learning.

Ms Williams said: “What I am providing details of today is a transparent and rigorous approach to support learners as they progress to their next steps

“It ensures that universities can be confident of the abilities of students from Wales through their qualifications, and it also promotes teaching, learning and consistent assessment across Wales as we all struggle to recover in different ways from the impact coronavirus has had on education.

“I was clear that any solution must be mindful of our learners’ wellbeing. I am satisfied we have an approach that is fair for all learners whilst minimising disruption to learning and maintaining confidence and trust in the integrity of qualifications in Wales.”

The decision has been supported by the news that the Welsh Government is investing an additional £1.9 million in education resources to support learners in Years 12 and 13 in preparing for their A-level assessments.

The revision tools, available on the WJEC website, include ‘knowledge organisers’ to help with learning key facts and information, exam walkthroughs and revision guides.

The resources are in addition to £7 million being provided for schools and colleges to deliver mentoring and revision support programmes for learners in exam years.

“Alternative options would have required centres to design assessment materials, develop and test marking schemes, and then be responsible for appeals in relation to these," said Ms Williams.

“This would take time away from teaching and learning and could also lead to inconsistency for learner experiences across Wales.

“I am also confident these plans minimise the impact on teacher workload - teachers and lecturers are already under a great deal of pressure and we do not want to add to this.”

Suzy Davies MS, shadow minister for education, skills and Welsh language, said: “The details laid out by the education secretary is in line what we were expecting and hoping for, that is a combination of existing in-house assessments, some externally set but assessed in-house, and some externally set and externally marked. The element of external assurance is so important.

“It means there will consistency across Wales of the assessments pupils will sit, albeit at different times. It’s also important to maintain confidence in the impartiality of the system, thereby protecting teachers against accusations of unconscious bias, or because of a lack of training.”