BIN COLLECTION dates in Torfaen will remain as normal over the festive period, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Those who were due to have their bins collected on Friday, December 25 will instead have theirs collected the following Sunday (December 27), while those due to be collected on Friday, January 1 will instead be collected the following day.

All waste and recycling collections will start at 6am.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We have listened to our residents, and other than those who would normally have collections on December 25 and January 1, all collections will be on their normal day.”

“Due to this change we are asking all residents to share the information with family and friends, so no one misses out on a collection. We want to make sure that everyone’s Christmas waste and recycling is collected so there’s one less thing for people to worry about.

“This year has been tough on everyone because of Covid-19, and I would like to thank residents for their patience with waste and recycling crews. They have faced challenges like never before. I would also like to thank the waste and recycling crews for their dedication throughout this tough year – thank you.”

Residents have been asked that, due to companies not accepting wrapping paper for recycling, to put it in the purple-lidded bin.

If residents have a real Christmas tree, it can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be shredded and used as compost.