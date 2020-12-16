GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a man previously jailed for conspiracy to commit murder.
Brogan Joseph Hooper, 27, from Newport, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2014.
He was released from prison on May 1 on licence, however, he has now breached his conditions and has been recalled to prison.
If anyone has any information which could help officers, they should call 101 quoting 2000193744, or message the service directly on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.