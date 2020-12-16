GATHERINGS of more than two households over Christmas will now be illegal in Wales, as new regulations are set to be announced.
Previously, all four UK nations had agreed on a three household limit to meeting up over the five-day period of relaxation over Christmas.
However, the Welsh Government is looking to put guidance set out by first minister Mark Drakeford earlier today (Wednesday) reducing this two households into law.
A Welsh Government spokesman confirmed the change in regulations, clarifying a maximum of two households can meet over the Christmas period (December 23 to 27). They can be joined by someone who is living alone.
"The prevalence of the virus in Wales has reached the point where we must now move to alert level four," said Mr Drakeford. "Non-essential retail will close on Christmas Eve, hospitality will close from 6pm on Christmas Day and household mixing and travel restrictions will tighten from December 28.
"Coronavirus continues to spread across Wales - it will not stop just because it's Christmas.
"That’s why we’re changing the law in Wales to only allow two households, plus a person living alone, to come together this Christmas.
"The smaller our Christmas, the safer."
