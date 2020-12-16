A BACKLOG of around 11,000 coronavirus cases across Wales, mainly from the week to December 15, are set to be confirmed tomorrow by Public Health Wales.

The cases - which will be added to the overall total, which today stands at 103,098 since the pandemic began - have not been formally reported yet because planned maintenance of the NHS Welsh Laboratory Information Management System last week, when service upgrades took place, has led to what Public Health Wales has called "significant under-reporting of Lighthouse Laboratory testing.

Lighthouse Labs are part of the network of labs that process coronavirus test results.

The new additions will reveal the true scale of the coronavirus surge in Wales during the past week.

Figures released by Public Health Wales today show a further 30 confirmed coronavirus deaths across Wales, taking the total to 2,921.

Six of these new deaths are in Gwent, where the total now stands at 551, according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 530 cases confirmed across Wales today, 111 are in Gwent, as follows: Newport, 45; Caerphilly, 23; Blaenau Gwent, 19; Torfaen, 19; Monmouthshire, five

The affect of the aforementioned Public Health Wales system maintenance has also had an effect on rolling weekly case rates data for the week to December 11, but it remains the case that these rates are increasing across Wales.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 64

Neath Port Talbot - 59

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 57

Newport - 45

Bridgend - 40

Swansea - 32

Wrexham - 30

Carmarthenshire - 27

Vale of Glamorgan - 25

Caerphilly - 23

Blaenau Gwent - 19

Torfaen - 19

Merthyr Tydfil - 15

Denbighshire - 12

Flintshire - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Ceredigion - nine

Powys - nine

Conwy - seven

Pembrokeshire - six

Monmouthshire - five

Anglesey - three

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.