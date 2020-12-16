MORE than £2,000 has been raised to support struggling Newport families.
Raven House Trust, the Newport charity and food bank held a Christmas raffle - which raised £2,300 in ticket sales.
The raffle was drawn on Facebook Live with prizes including a TV, tablet and vouchers.
The Order of Stanislas’ Lawrence Day and his wife also presented the trust with a £200 cheque.
Throughout the pandemic, the trust have worked tirelessly with five times more weekly food parcels distributed, from 20 to 100 a week.
They feel privileged to be able to continue to give support to vulnerable individuals and families throughout this difficult time and would like to thank the public for their generosity and support.
Raven House Trust is taking fresh donations and appealing for volunteers to help in any capacity so that they can continue to provide vital support to the community.
It will be closed from December 18 to January 5 for the Christmas period.
Find out more by visiting www.ravenhouse.org or calling 01633 762999.