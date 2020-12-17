TWO primary schools in Caldicot and neighbouring Portskewett are set to grow due to a boom in new homes being built in the area.

Monmouthshire County Council has agreed to enter a statutory consultation process to increase the number of primary school places at Dewstow (Caldicot) and Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales (Portskewett) primary schools.

Under the proposals, both schools would increase by 70 places, from 210 to 280 - though there is some question over whether even that will be enough.

A report on the proposals says: “As Archbishop Rowan Williams CIW Primary School is voluntary aided, with the governing body responsible for the school’s admission arrangements, the proposal to extend the school is brought forward in partnership with the governing body and diocese as part of the school places review.”

Driving the proposal are the significant housing developments planned in the town over the next five years.

This includes a total of 673 houses across four developments located at Sudbrook Shipyard, Sudbrook Papermill, Crick Road and Church Road.

The report says: “The building works at Sudbrook Shipyard and Sudbrook Papermill have commenced, however, the council anticipates that approximately 134 primary aged pupils could arise from the developments between now and 2024.”

Caldicot Castle ward member Cllr Jo Watkins raised concerns over whether the additional 140 places would be enough.

She also asked about the impact it might have on class sizes, which currently have an upper limit of 30 in Wales.

The cabinet member for education, Cllr Richard John, said it would be something to consider in the consultation and as the plans develop.

Due to a shortfall in school places within the town area, the council has secured section 106 agreements for education contributions during the planning process from developers. This totals more than £1.5 million to invest in creating additional school places.

The statutory consultation, where local stakeholders can give their views on the proposal, is expected to start in January.