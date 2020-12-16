This Christmas poses an unique dilemma: how do you balance people’s need to spend time with their loved ones with their personal safety?

Professional healthcare bodies such as the British Medical Journal have urged governments to reverse the decision to relax restrictions over the holiday and hospitals are already warning that they’re becoming overwhelmed.

I’m writing this on Tuesday evening, after the four governments of the UK met to discuss the way forward, and an announcement is expected on Wednesday morning. Whatever they decided will be derided.

The sad truth of the matter is that we should not be in this situation. Cases have been allowed to spiral at the worst time possible in a manner that was both predictable and inevitable.

Wales found itself in a strong position after the firebreak in November, with cases being successfully suppressed for a time. But restrictions were loosened too far and too quickly and Mark Drakeford was slow to realise where the situation was headed and take appropriate action.

However, we are where we are, and an analysis of the decisions that were taken – relentless and difficult decisions – will have to wait until the public inquiry which will take place on the other side.

Families and individuals are now going to have to make difficult decisions of their own about whether to err on the side of caution or take the calculated risks that are allowed within the rules in order to be able to spend Christmas with their families.

While there is an irresponsible minority that don’t take the risks seriously, I know the vast majority of my constituents will be making these tough calls based on what they believe to be the best interests of their families.

There will be some people for whom the harm of spending Christmas away from family could outweigh the risk of visiting another household, while others will be happy to sacrifice their holiday to protect each other and our hospitals.

It’s all about prioritising wellbeing and minimising harm, and in terms of the latter of these, remember there are always ways of minimising risk of infection: wash those hands, wear that mask, ensure sufficient ventilation and minimise unnecessary contact.

All of us have had to endure a year of hardship, so I will end my final column of this year by thanking everyone who did their best to protect each other and the NHS, and to ask that you check up on vulnerable friends and neighbours to make sure they have what they need to get them through to the new year, even if it’s just a chat over the phone.

May next year bring you all the comfort and joy you’ve strived so hard to achieve with all your sacrifices.