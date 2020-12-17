A ONE-MAN crime wave was jailed after he went on a shoplifting spree which saw him steal a TV, alcohol and packet of crisps.
Gareth Worth caused mayhem in Monmouthshire after he targeted supermarkets in Chepstow, Caldicot and Monmouth.
The 29-year-old will be spending Christmas behind bars after he was locked up for 44 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He stole from Marks & Spencer, Lidl, Tesco and Asda between May and October this year.
Worth, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of thefts.
They included stealing a £370 television and a packet of crisps from Lidl in Monmouth and £220 worth of spirits from Marks & Spencer in Chepstow.
Worth also stole groceries from a Tesco store in Lydney.
He was prohibited from entering many shops in Gloucestershire after a criminal behaviour order was imposed on him in December 2018.
Worth was also in breach of a suspended jail sentence.
He must also pay £802 in compensation after his release from prison.
