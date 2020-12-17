MONMOUTH House Children's Nursery in Newport has been sold to a care operator with services across England and Wales.
The nursery, in Bassaleg Road, which can look after a maximum of 67 children, was sold to Phoenix Learning & Care Ltd following the previous owner's retirement.
Phoenix Learning & Care Ltd has more than 40 services across the South West, South Central Midlands and Wales, including residential children’s homes and adult supported living services.
Mark Heywood-Briggs, from Phoenix, said: “Phoenix are delighted to add to our range of services in South Wales as part of our strategic growth to further develop services to support the local community.”
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale for an asking price of £975,000.
Jassi Sunner, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “Monmouth House holds a prominent place in the local Newport area with vast historic relevance and was more recently run as a successful nursery business.
“We are very pleased to utilise our database of buyers effectively to help our client achieve a successful sale and to assist Phoenix with their continued growth plans.”