FINAL year nursing student Jen Lynch from the University of South Wales has stepped up to support those working on the frontline during 2020.

Jen has been helping to ensure people get the right training to carry out important aspects of their jobs.

The 28-year-old single mum of a daughter, originally from Glasgow but who now lives in Cwmcarn, started her nursing studies in 2016.

She completed a foundation degree in community health and wellbeing the next year, then went on to study for a degree in adult nursing, which she will complete next summer.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March, Ms Lynch was one of many thousands of nursing students called on to support the NHS, and she volunteered for a placement at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

“At the time I didn’t really want to go into frontline nursing because, with my family being so far away, I would have had nobody to look after my daughter if I fell ill,” she explained.

“I was put on a placement providing clinical skills training to healthcare professionals.

“There were healthcare support workers, registered nurses who were returning to the NHS to help out, and second and third year student nurses, who all needed specialist training to be able to go out onto the wards and help with the pandemic.

“Between March and July, the team I was in gave training to almost 900 people. It was a very busy time.”

READ MORE:

Now back to normal, Ms Lynch has returned to her degree, which involves splitting time between university study and practical work in healthcare setting.

And, despite the massive challenges she and others have faced fighting the pandemic, there have been some positives to come out of it.

“Because of the placement I did, I was able to work alongside senior staff, who I may never have come across during my nurse's training, and that was a brilliant experience,” she said.

“That gave me a massive confidence boost, and, although it might be a bit unusual to say it, the pandemic gave me a massive opportunity.

“There’s not going to be a lot of people who will be able to say they have done the sort of placements I have during their nurse training, so it’s allowed me to see parts of the job I didn’t really have much experience of.”

Another boost this year has been from her daughter, Scarlett-Rose, who likes nothing more than bragging about her mum.

“It can be very hard being a single mum and being a student nurse. There are long hours and a lot of studying to be done, and you can feel a bit guilty about it,” Jen said.

“But she loves to tell her friends that her mummy is a nurse and that her mummy helps people, and that makes it all worthwhile.”