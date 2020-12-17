FIRST minster Mark Drakeford announced on Wednesday that Wales would be heading for another lockdown after Christmas.

All non-essential retail, including close contact services and fitness and leisure centres, will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve. All hospitality businesses will close from 6pm on Christmas Day, and on December 28, at the end of the five-day Christmas period, tighter restrictions for household mixing, travel, staying at home and holiday accommodation will come in to force.

These measures will be reviewed in three weeks, and ministers have made the point that set of national measures would be preferred to having different regions coming out of lockdown at different times.

READ MORE:

"We will review the regulations after three weeks," said Mr Drakeford at a press conference on Wednesday. "If some parts of Wales have established themselves as being in a different position in a reliable and sustainable way, then that is the moment we will see whether it would be sensible to introduce some regional differentiations.

"But we won't know that until that time, and those changes would need to be exactly that - sustained and reliable."

The Coronavirus Control Plan, published earlier this week laid out what measures the Welsh Government would be looking at when the time comes to review the lockdown.

The most quantifiable measure is to look at the rolling seven-day Wales-wide case rate per 100,000 population. For the seven days up to December 11 - the most recent figure from Public Health Wales - this figure stands at 377.8.

For Wales to move into tier three, and thus allow businesses to reopen, when the rolling seven-day case rate is between 150 and 300 per 100,000 population.

The confirmed case rates for over 60s must not be suggesting rapid growth to move into tier three, and the projection of future case incidence rates over next two weeks should not be anticipating significant rises.

Across Wales, there will need to be a test positivity rate between five and ten per cent over a seven day period. From the latest PHW figures, that currently stands at 20.5 per cent.

The forecast of Welsh population estimated to have coronavirus has to be between 0.75 per cent and one per cent.

For all of these factors, the Welsh Government would also consider the rates of change of these figures.

Hospital capacity concerns and likely pressure from increased cases four to five weeks in the future will also be a factor, and concerns from local health professionals will also be considered.