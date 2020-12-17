GWENT'S health board has closed two midwife-led birth centres due to "high levels of staff sickness".
The centres will be closed until January 4, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said.
The birth centres at the Royal Gwent Hospital, in Newport; and at Nevil Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, are affected.
The midwife-led birth centre at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, in Caerphilly county borough, will continue to run and the health board will continue its home birth service.
The alongside midwife-led birth centre at the new Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, will also stay open.
"We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary changes cause, but we must prioritise the safety of the mums and babies we care for," the health board said in a statement.
"Thank you for your understanding."