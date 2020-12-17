PEOPLE in Wales who have been tested for coronavirus in recent days are receiving their results, Public Health Wales is stressing.
Essential and planned maintenance on data systems for the NHS in Wales last week led to what Public Health Wales yesterday called "significant under-reporting of Lighthouse Laboratory testing".
Lighthouse Labs are part of the network of labs that process coronavirus test results.
Around 11,000 coronavirus cases not yet included in official figures as a result, are set to be added later.
But the issue has not affected the delivery of results to those who have taken tests.
“As Public Health Wales has indicated previously, the data delay over the weekend was part of essential maintenance for the wider Welsh NHS led by the NHS Wales Informatics Service," said a spokesman.
"Public Health Wales announced on Friday that the maintenance would have an impact on its reporting.
“It has not affected individuals receiving their results and the contract tracing process being commenced.
“Members of the public can be reassured that anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.
"There have been no errors in the Public Health Wales reporting.”