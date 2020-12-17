TORFAEN Leisure Trust facilities will close for an "indefinite period" from Wednesday as a result of the upcoming lockdown.

The trust manages Pontypool Active Living Centre, Cwmbran Stadium, Fairwater Leisure Centre, Bowden Active Living Centre and Pontypool Ski Centre.

Under the upcoming restrictions, leisure and fitness facilities have to close by the end of the business day on Christmas Eve (Thursday).

Members will not be charged their direct debit payments for January while the centres are closed.

"I write with a heavy heart every time I have to communicate with you regarding the Covid pandemic and tonight I write to you with confirmation of our third closure," said trust chief executive Angharad Collins. "Our doors will close at end of business on December 23 and we will ensure that our teams are home safe for Christmas Eve.

"It has been the most challenging year for our teams and we have mums, dads and guardians who will need to spend time with excited children for the arrival of Santa.

"The reality that we are currently facing is that Covid numbers are rising and whilst Welsh Government know that we are safe and value our services, this is now a public health crisis and everything possible has to be done to slow the spread of this awful virus.

"Whilst I write, I have to commend my Torfaen Leisure Trust colleagues who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic and as a chief executive, I could not be any prouder of the team and their resilience, motivation, care and compassion that they have shown everyone. They have truly been exceptional and Team TLT, I am grateful for your ongoing support.

"This closure is for an indefinite period. We are relying upon every one of our customers to follow the guidance and ensure that you do everything possible to enable us to return to the sports and facilities that we love.

"This is a collective effort and we urge you to help our friends in health who are already struggling with rising cases.

"As a company, as we have done twice before, we will be ready to reopen our doors as soon as we are advised it is safe to do so.

"Torfaen Leisure Trust will not call for a direct debit payment in January for your membership and as we have further updates, you will be the first to know.

"Please stay safe. Take care of each other and have a peaceful and safe Christmas."