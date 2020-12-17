RUBBISH collections over the Christmas period will be delayed by two days in Blaenau Gwent.
The county borough council has released its recycling and refuse collection schedules for the festive period and has announced that there will be a two-day delay over the Christmas period and a one-day delay over New Year.
Those who will normally be expecting a bin collection on Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) can expect their bins to be collected on Sunday December 27 instead.
For the following week, those expecting bin collections on January 1 will have theirs collected on Saturday January 2.
The council has said that all collections will return to normal from Monday January 4.
What about the nappy and hygiene collection service?
Nappy and hygiene sacks will be collected from the usual points on Friday December 18 and Saturday January 2.
There will be no collection made on Christmas Day.
Normal weekly nappy and hygiene collections will resume on Friday January 8.
How will I be able to recycle my Christmas tree?
The council’s waste department will be providing a service to collect and recycle Christmas trees from January 4.
For more information call 01495 311556 or visit https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/waste-recycling/christmas-tree-collection/